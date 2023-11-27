B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $3.89 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,079 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.30. 362,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

