B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 114.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,772 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,446 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.06% of Matador Resources worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 938.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.