B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,086 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Azenta were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Azenta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after purchasing an additional 127,923 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,464,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Azenta by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,328 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Azenta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,903. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $63.60.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.91 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

AZTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

