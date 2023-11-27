B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 22,548 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1,252.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,548 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 945.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,486. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $166.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -640.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.11.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -777.78%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

