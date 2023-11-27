B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 37,725 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 115.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,725 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,443,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,400 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

