B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,556 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 62,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 427,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 4.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 274,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.05. 198,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,216. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

