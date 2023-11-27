B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 100.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PDD stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.07. 2,849,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,996,320. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $120.31. The firm has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.