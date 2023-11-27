B. Riley Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,371 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 64% compared to the typical volume of 5,115 put options.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt acquired 1,635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $189,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,253,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,472,398.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,135 shares of company stock worth $803,126. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.31. 561,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,039. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $559.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -156.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

