B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up to $3.06

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $3.13. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 697,588 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.00.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in B2Gold by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,958,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 457,456 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in B2Gold by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,798,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 136,154 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in B2Gold by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,276,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

