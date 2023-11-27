Banc Funds Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its position in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 425,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,926 shares during the quarter. Orange County Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.9% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Orange County Bancorp worth $15,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBT traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.05. 1,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,678. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.32. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $53,177.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $53,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,664 shares in the company, valued at $252,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory Sousa sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $49,974.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,543 shares of company stock valued at $112,524. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Orange County Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

