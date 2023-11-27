Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $11.41 Million Stock Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,521 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp makes up 1.3% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 1.31% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,472.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,442,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,555,000 after purchasing an additional 773,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 751,881 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 2,051.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 764,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 728,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,583 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $131.96 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.