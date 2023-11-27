Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,313 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 4.50% of First Internet Bancorp worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:INBK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,348. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $171.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.