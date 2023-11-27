Banc Funds Co. LLC Purchases 2,033 Shares of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 3.18% of Hanover Bancorp worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hanover Bancorp by 117.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HNVR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.84. 4,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. Hanover Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $128.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hanover Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hanover Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HNVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hanover Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanover Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

