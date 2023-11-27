Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 173,262 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,262 shares during the period. HBT Financial accounts for 1.4% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 1.96% of HBT Financial worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 4,313.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other HBT Financial news, Director Patrick F. Busch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,572.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 58.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBT Financial stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $19.07. 2,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,284. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $604.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.88. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.81 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 17.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

