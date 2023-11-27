Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 30,500 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 66.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 329,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 168,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,398,000. 27.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OVLY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,476. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $216.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24.

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

