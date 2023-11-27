Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 43,222 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 43,222 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 1.54% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,213. The company has a market capitalization of $328.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.59. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

