Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 9,040 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of FB Financial worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 33.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

FB Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

FBK stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,789. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $43.31.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.74 million. Analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

FB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.