Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.52

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 10492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

