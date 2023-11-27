Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.9% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $29.54. 18,623,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,637,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Get Our Latest Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.