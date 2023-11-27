Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,300 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $29.57. 16,918,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,630,723. The stock has a market cap of $234.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

