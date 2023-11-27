Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.92

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.92 and last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of Georgia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Georgia Group
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance
About Bank of Georgia Group
Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Georgia Group
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.