Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$63.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$67.40.

TSE:BNS opened at C$60.13 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$55.20 and a one year high of C$74.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.21. The stock has a market cap of C$72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.18 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 28.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1887694 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

