Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stake Lowered by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,467 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOTJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BOTJ remained flat at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $45.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.73. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

