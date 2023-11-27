Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.82

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Barloworld Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

Barloworld Company Profile

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

