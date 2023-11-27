Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.
In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 24,198 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $65,334.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,354,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,358,167.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 81,676 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,540.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,312,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,990,486.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 194,960 shares of company stock worth $509,411. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company's stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.
