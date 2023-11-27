Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) were up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.57. Approximately 1,868,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 16,010,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. CSFB reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 550.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

