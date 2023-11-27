Barry Canton Sells 37,650 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $53,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,525,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,785,704.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $52,710.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $57,981.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $63,628.50.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $66,264.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $68,899.50.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $83,959.50.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $83,583.00.

Shares of DNA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.40. 13,702,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,671,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.31. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

