Barry Sloane Purchases 5,232 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Sloane bought 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $67,963.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,267.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 22nd, Barry Sloane bought 1,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $14,860.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $32,460.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $34,540.00.

NewtekOne Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.52. 106,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $333.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.33 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NewtekOne by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NewtekOne by 38.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NewtekOne by 137.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter worth $137,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NEWT. StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

