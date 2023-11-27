Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Down 5.7%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $27.99. 137,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 981,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.