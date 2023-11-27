Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.36 and last traded at $56.36. 934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $720.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 11.34%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.1% during the second quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 161.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
