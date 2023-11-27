Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.98. 3,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 42,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $541.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.69 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 72.18% and a net margin of 6.68%. Analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.2674 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is 84.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

