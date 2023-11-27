B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Purchased by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the quarter. B&G Foods comprises approximately 0.7% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of B&G Foods worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in B&G Foods by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,113,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 598,658 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 505.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 595,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,884,000 after acquiring an additional 453,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $3,959,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,719,000 after purchasing an additional 293,363 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BGS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.21. 389,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,444. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $502.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.34 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

About B&G Foods

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

