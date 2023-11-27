Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 163,599 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 61,360 shares.The stock last traded at $12.28 and had previously closed at $12.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on BIOX. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %
Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of crop productivity solutions. The firm includes seeds, seed traits, seed treatments, biologicals, high-value adjuvants and fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition.
