Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.00

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.84, with a volume of 814618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 17,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $402,129.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,525,788 shares in the company, valued at $34,437,035.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 113,637 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,014.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,454,682. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 17,817 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $402,129.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,525,788 shares in the company, valued at $34,437,035.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 204,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,138 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

