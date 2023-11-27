Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 699.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after buying an additional 1,346,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,095. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $130,536.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,588,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,734,213.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $130,536.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,588,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,734,213.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,665 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,318. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.02.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

