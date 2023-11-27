Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

DGRO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 497,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,243. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

