Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,925 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,485,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.6 %

ADP stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $229.19. 344,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,764. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.45.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.45%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $752,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at $13,820,538.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

