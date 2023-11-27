Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 286 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. TD Cowen increased their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.38.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610,194. The company has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.24. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $171.70 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

