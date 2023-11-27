Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.8% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.47. 2,736,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,323,371. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $270.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.72.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

