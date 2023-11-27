Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 1.6% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southern by 280.2% during the second quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 28,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Southern by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 92,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

SO traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.19. 1,388,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,147,005. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,490 shares of company stock worth $2,146,405. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

