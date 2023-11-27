Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 209,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,587. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.97 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

