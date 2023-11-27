Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $22.12 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 4.1% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $22,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $477.79. 79,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,166. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.09 and a 200 day moving average of $474.85.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

