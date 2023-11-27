Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 129.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.84. 12,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.65. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $177.12 and a 52 week high of $210.10.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.