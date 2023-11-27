Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $9 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.7% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $447.75. 300,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $435.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

