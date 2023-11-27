Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 14,033 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after buying an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667,249. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.18%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

