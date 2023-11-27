Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 910 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Shockwave Medical comprises 1.9% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Shockwave Medical worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,185,000 after purchasing an additional 467,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 58.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 389,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.78.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.47. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,151,406.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $265,572.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,151,406.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $8,372,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.