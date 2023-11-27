BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $123,000.

Shares of BOE stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

