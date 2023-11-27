BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,678,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,145 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $26,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after purchasing an additional 992,116 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 697,851 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 220,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after buying an additional 217,036 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 521,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 31,780 shares during the period.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

ECAT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 373,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,484. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $183,833.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,046,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,180,375.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,663,673 shares of company stock worth $54,498,525.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

