BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,990,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,022 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust makes up 1.1% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $23,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,919 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,691 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2,461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 512,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 492,253 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 832,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 156,045 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 545,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $3,411,181.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,629,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,435,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,922,490 shares of company stock valued at $47,051,576.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

BIGZ traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $7.26. 739,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,052. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

