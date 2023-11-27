BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Shares Bought by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MYD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.18. 68,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,755. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.